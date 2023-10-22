Reconstruction of flyover on South Usman Road to be expedited

October 22, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Efforts to expedite the reconstruction of the flyover on South Usman Road has been announced. Though the initial completion date was set for September 2024, efforts are underway to finish the work by mid-2024, according to a press release from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The flyover, linking the existing South Usman Road flyover’s ramp section to CIT Nagar 4th Main Road via CIT Nagar 1st Main Road, involves the reconstruction of 177 piles, including down/up ramps and abutments, and 53 piers.

Notably, progress on the eastern side includes the completion of 89 piles, 21 pile caps with pedestals, and 13 steel pier and pier cap installations. An 80-m retaining wall with a crash barrier has also been erected along 107 m of the project, the release mentioned. The project, estimated to cost ₹131 crore, saw a tender worth ₹129.64 crore floated in May 2022.

Provisions for up and down ramps from the existing Usman Road flyover to Burkit Road junction have been made. Upon completion, the bridge will span 1,200 m, with a width of 8.4 m (2 lanes), including a 140-m ramp at CIT Nagar Main Road, and 120-m up and 100-m down ramps respectively at Usman Road.

