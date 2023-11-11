ADVERTISEMENT

Reconsider decision to fix seniority for DRP based on NEET score: T.N. medical officers association

November 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association has urged the Director of Medical Education and Research to reconsider its order to fix seniority for District Residency Programme postings for post graduate medical students based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score for the 2022-2023 batch.

This order, the association said, will result in discrepancies among service and non-service PGs. As per the National Medical Commission’s mandate, PG medical students should be posted to district hospitals for three months.

