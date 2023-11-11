HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reconsider decision to fix seniority for DRP based on NEET score: T.N. medical officers association

November 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association has urged the Director of Medical Education and Research to reconsider its order to fix seniority for District Residency Programme postings for post graduate medical students based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score for the 2022-2023 batch.

This order, the association said, will result in discrepancies among service and non-service PGs. As per the National Medical Commission’s mandate, PG medical students should be posted to district hospitals for three months.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.