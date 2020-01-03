Reconsider closure of Krishna Gate, VCK chief tells IIT

The IIT-Madras administration must reconsider the closure of its Krishna Gate on Gandhi Road, considering the concerns raised by students and residents of the area, said MP and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday.

After meeting IIT-M director Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Mr. Thirumavalavan said though the management highlighted security of female students as the key reason behind the gate’s closure, the students said the decision was against their interest and was implemented without prior information.

Similarly, he said the people of the locality, a majority of whom belonged to Scheduled Caste communities, had reported loss of livelihood. They had reported concerns over access to the campus for work and sending their children to schools located inside. “The area acquired for the creation of IIT-M included land taken from these people. They were assured of access to the campus at that time,” he said.

A woman working in housekeeping inside the campus said going to work was just a five-minute walk through the Krishna Gate. “My child uses the gate to go to Vanavani (Matriculation Higher Secondary) School inside. This was particularly helpful on days when my shift gets over in the night. With the closure, we have to spend on share-auto to commute through other gates,” she said.