Recommend names of daily wage archakas for permanent jobs: Sekarbabu

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu at the meeting.

Chennai

19 August 2021 01:13 IST

Minister addresses meeting of archakas, bhattacharyas, Joint Commissioners

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday directed temple Joint Commissioners to send in recommendations for archakas and bhattacharyas, who had been working for over five years on daily wages for permanent appointment as temple staff.

Addressing a meeting of archakas, bhattacharyas and Joint Commissioners of 47 major temples in the State, he said they need not even consider their age. “Do not show partiality or favouritism. Remember that they need jobs and have been serving the deities for over five years,” he said.

Reiterating Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement that the government had no plans to send out any archakas from temples, the Minister said even those who had retired and were continuing were not being disturbed.

Encouraging youngsters

He cited the example of a 69-year-old priest in a temple in Sathur, who was working even after retirement. “A young priest has been appointed to assist him,” he said. “We want young blood to be infused so that proper sevas are done,” he said.

The archakas welcomed his statements. He pulled up an Assistant Commissioner for issuing a strict letter to archakas, threatening them to be present at the meeting and for saying that legal action would be taken if they did not make it.

The Minister said the letter had been making the rounds on social media and was spreading the wrong message. “There was no compulsion for the archakas to attend the meeting. They might have other work or people might have fallen sick,” the Minister said.