Recharge 2023, REC’s cultural festival, concludes

March 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 35,000 students from colleges across the country participated in the three-day event organised by the Rajalakshmi Engineering College; prizes worth ₹7 lakh were given to winners of various competitions

The Hindu Bureau

Recharge 2023, the three-day national-level inter-collegiate annual cultural festival of Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC), concluded on Saturday. The fest saw the participation of nearly 35,000 students from colleges across the country. 

On the first day of the event, the Folk Tales Band took the stage and showcased traditional folk arts.

A concert by playback singer Jonita Gandhi was held. Cricketer Suresh Raina, who was the chief guest for the annual sports day, addressed the students and advised them to listen to their hearts and pursue their dreams. The Masala Coffee Band performed as well. 

On the final day, Recharge 2023 had stand-up comedian Jagan Krishnan perform to a large crowd and an immersive musical experience by DJ Siana Catherine.

Director and actor Gautam Vasudev Menon was the chief guest. Winners of various competitions at the cultural festival were given prizes worth ₹7 lakh. 

Thangam Meganathan, chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions, and Abhay Meganathan, vice-chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions, were present.

