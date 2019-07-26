Recent spell of rain fails to raise levels of city reservoirs

Rain in the city has not led to any increase in water level at the major reservoirs that supply it. “There is no appreciable increase in storage in the reservoirs. But the rain is expected to cause an increase in groundwater levels. We have taken up a study that will be completed in two days,” said a Metrowater official.

Poondi received 11mm of rainfall on Thursday. The water level in Poondi reservoir remains at 117.75 feet, with a storage of just 16 mcft. The storage was 64 mcft on the same day last year.

Though Cholavaram received 7mm of rainfall, its level is just 46.64 feet, which is dead storage. Red Hills received 7mm of rain on Thursday. The level stands at 29 feet. The storage was at 64 mcft last year.

The level in Chembarambakkam reservoir remained at 61 feet even as the area received 11mm of rain.

“The tanker lorry bookings for supply of water reduced on Thursday because of the rainfall. Rise in water table will improve conditions,” said the official.

Metrowater officials said the city continues to rely on water from desalination plants, Veeranam lake and agricultural wells. “Chennai continues to receive a supply of 525 mld,” said an official. The water supplied to the city from Nemmeli desalination plant is 180 mld. Veeranam lake and Paravanar well fields supply 180 mld, Retteri 8 mld, Erumaiyur quarries 10 mld and agricultural wells in Tiruvallur, Panchetti and Minjur 110 mld.

Metrowater relies on groundwater in extended areas such as Madhavaram to supply 20 mld to the city. Its borewells in Tamaraipakkam supply 20 mld. Water supplied by train is just 5.5 mld. Metrowater is exploring alternative sources.