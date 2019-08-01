Recent showers help raise water table in some areas

Residents of an apartment complex on C.V. Raman Road, Alwarpet, have not spent on tanker water supply this year.

During the recent showers too, they captured rainwater through recharge wells that helped improve the water table.

Groundwater levels have improved marginally in some parts of the city after the thundershowers mid-July, according to a study by Rain Centre, a voluntary organisation in the city. The average groundwater level has increased by 0.5-1 metre in some areas after the July rain.

C.V. Narayanan, resident of C.V.Raman Road, said the borewell in the complex continues to be a source of water.

The groundwater table in places such as Valasaravakkam, Saligramam, Teynampet, West Mambalam and Mylapore has gone up marginally in July compared to the previous month. For instance, the water level in West Mambalam has improved from a depth of 8.1 m in June to 7.4 m in July. Similarly, the water level in Valasaravakkam had improved from a depth of 10.1 m to 9.4 m in July.

According to the study, the recent showers have also arrested the groundwater table in areas such as T. Nagar, Kotturpuram, Maduravoyal and Adyar, from rapid depletion. Residents of Bharathidasan Road, Teynampet, stopped buying water from private tanker suppliers in the last couple of weeks.

Harnessing rainwater

Geetha Shankar, a resident of an apartment on Bharathidasan Road, said: “We recently dug a recharge well at our complex, and found water at a depth of eight feet. We now have water available for nearly 10 feet in our recharge wells.”

Sekar Raghavan, director, Rain Centre, said several residents were now volunteering to harness rainwater, as it solved water shortage. Recharge wells and open wells would help tap the shallow aquifer that gets recharged quicker.