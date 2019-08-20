Recent rain has boosted groundwater level: Minister

The groundwater level in the city has increased by 1-3 ft. in various neighbourhoods owing to the recent spell of rains.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said the 145 groundwater monitoring wells in the city have recorded a rise in level because of the initiatives taken by the government to promote rainwater harvesting. “Residents have started supporting all the initiatives of the government. There is a rise in awareness among the people to conserve groundwater. Many residents have restored their rainwater harvesting structures leading to a rise in groundwater by one feet in areas with sandy soil,” said Mr.Velumani.

According to officials, areas such as Adyar, Santhome and Tondiarpet have sandy soil where water percolates easily.

In clayey areas such as Anna Nagar, T.Nagar, West Mambalam and Perambur, the groundwater level has increased by two feet because of the recent rains. In areas such as Adambakkam, Guindy and Velachery which have hard rock, the groundwater level has increased by three feet.

In other districts too

"The groundwater level has increased in other districts by an average of 1.25 feet. The improvement in groundwater level is because of the support of residents for the initiatives of the government. We hope to improve the groundwater table this monsoon.

Residents should focus on the design of the rainwater harvesting structures for improving the recharge. Each type of soil should have a unique design of rainwater harvesting structures,” said Mr.Velumani.

Data collected in June pointed to a rise in groundwater levels in the city. Sandy soil reported a rise of three feet, clayey soil five feet and hard rock areas reported a rise of groundwater level by four feet. The State government has roped in experts on rainwater harvesting to conduct brainstorming sessions for officials of local bodies.