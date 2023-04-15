ADVERTISEMENT

Recent G.O. approves 14 new projects under Singara Chennai 2.0

April 15, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The fish market is set to come up at Ammanagar in Chintradripet with an area of 1,022 square metres at a cost of ₹2.69 crore with ₹1.35 crore coming from the Singara Chennai 2.0 fund and ₹1.34 crore from the corporation

The Hindu Bureau

A recent government order (G.O.) announced 14 projects to be undertaken at a cost of ₹23.34 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 fund with a contribution of ₹1.34 crore from the Greater Chennai Corporation. The projects include work on parks and playfields, water bodies, a new fish market, modernising a slaughterhouse and improving school buildings.

The fish market is set to come up at Ammanagar in Chintradripet with an area of 1,022 square metres at a cost of ₹2.69 crore with ₹1.35 crore coming from the Singara Chennai 2.0 fund and ₹1.34 crore from the corporation. According to an official, vendors that currently sell their fish at Arunachalam Street have been enumerated and will be shifted to this new facility. The market will have 102 stalls with high-pressure water facilities to clean fish, proper lighting, and restrooms. The official added that the new market will help reduce the traffic congestion on Arunachalam Street.

Needs updating

A slaughterhouse in Saidapet covering an area of 1649.3 square metres is set to be modernised at a cost of ₹1.43 crore. The Project Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee has noticed that the slaughterhouse, which was constructed in 2008, is currently in a dilapidated condition and needs updating.

The temple tank at the Arulmigu Agastheeswarar and Velveeswarar Temple on Arcot Road, Valsarvakkam is going to undergo a renovation, including landscaping, a compound wall, inlets and outlets to the pond, and electrical work, at a cost of ₹2.99 crore. Bund strengthening work will also be undertaken.

Eight new parks and playfields will be established at a total cost of ₹4.28 crore with three in Sholinganallur zone, three in Manali and two in Valsarvakkam. Regarding school buildings, the G.O. approved work on three buildings at a total cost of ₹12.95 crore with a view to improving infrastructure such as toilets.

