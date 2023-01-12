ADVERTISEMENT

Receding monsoon allows rejuvenation of tanks, water channels in Ranipet

January 12, 2023 03:02 am | Updated January 11, 2023 10:53 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Along with C.T. Shanmugam, Superintending Engineer (SE), WRD, and R. Ramesh, Executive Engineer (EE), the World Bank team led by its lead water resources management specialist, Mr. Loup inspected the works in Ranipet. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the northeast monsoon receding, work on the rejuvenation of 14 irrigation tanks in Arcot, Nemili and Walajah of Ranipet district have been speeded up to ensure timely cultivation of paddy for the next season in the region.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD), which undertakes the work, said that many tanks have not been repaired for more than three decades. As a result, a complete overhaul has to be done for better utilisation of water resources. “Tanks and water channels that are being readied are key water sources for irrigation in the region as they are located on the catchment areas along Palar river,” said M. Meiyalagan, Assistant Engineer (AE), WRD (Kaveripakkam).

Funded under the World Bank’s Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation (TN-IAM) project by the State government for 2022-24, the Rs 5.76 crore-project helps for restoration of 12 irrigation tanks and two water channels with seven tanks are in Arcot, mainly due to the arid area and faraway from Palar river, the major water source. Currently, 369 irrigation tanks are maintained by PWD in Ranipet district.

As part of rejuvenation, deepening and desilting of tanks have been done. As most of the bund of the tanks were damaged over the years, levelling and strengthening of bunds were also taken up. Each tank, on an average, covers around 60 hectares and has a capacity of 25 mcft. The shortlisted tanks irrigate 1,214 hectares where paddy, groundnuts, sugarcane, banana and coconut are cultivated. 

Key water channels including field channels that supply water to farmlands from tanks are also being readied. The main water channel has been reconstructed into concrete drain to a distance of 8.25 kms. The concrete drain prevents seepage of water and is durable. Around 60 per cent of the work has been completed.

Along with C.T. Shanmugam, Superintending Engineer (SE), WRD, and R. Ramesh, Executive Engineer (EE), the World Bank team led by its lead water resources management specialist, Mr. Loup inspected the works in Ranipet and Vellore region a few days ago.

