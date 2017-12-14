Recalling a Good Samaritan

If the children of Saalaipudhur are able to get primary education in their own hamlet instead of walking 4 km every day, it is due to the land donated by slain police officer S. Periapandian five years ago.

As a boy, Periapandian had to walk every day to reach his school, TDTA Middle School at Moovirunthaazhi, a nearby village. He had to walk a few kilometresthrough rain-fed farms which would get flooded during monsoon.

“As going to the school was difficult during rain, he [Periapandian] donated 15 cents of land free of cost when the government decided to open a primary school in our village. Now, 50 children, including 20 girls, are studying in the Panchayat Union Primary School,” said S. Joseph, the police officer’s brother.

Of the 100 families in Saalaipudhur, a predominantly Dalit-populated hamlet, Periapandian’s family is the only family belonging to Thevar community, often portrayed as anti-Dalit.

He voluntarily donated his land for the school that now gives primary education to mostly Dalit children, his brother said.

He is remembered by the villagers and relatives as a courageous and kind-hearted officer. “He would try and help anyone seeking help, if the request was genuine,” Mr. Joseph said.