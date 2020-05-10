Rebooting health of industrial workers

I

ndustries are getting back to normal slowly but steadily to lift up the sagging economy. In addition to the oft-repeated protocols, two aspects which need to be taken care of are — employees’ health status and the other equally important — health education for them.

Only if a worker understands the rationale behind the protocol, can he be convinced about its necessity and safeguard himself from the virus without prodding. To achieve this goal, subgroups have to be formed with team leaders among them who should first be appraised by the medical officer to address the issue and clarify doubts, which can be then be passed on to the group who, in turn, will pick up the cue in team spirit.

To enthuse workers, contests can be held and the winning teams awarded tokens of appreciation. In my experience, I have seen this strategy elicit spontaneous positive response from employees, who assimilate the concept without being forced to do so, when they are aware of the fact that if safety norms not practised, they run the risk of contracting the disease, spreading it to their colleagues and also endangering their families. Once this idea is instilled in their mind, it works wonders.

Let us take an example. If youngsters were told not to shake hands but to greet others with a ‘Namaste’ with folded hands, as a gesture of greeting, which is our age-old custom, they would have simply laughed and brushed aside the idea. But now this practice has come into vogue for fear of contracting the disease.

Simple psychology

The logic is simple psychology; if put in place it works to bring about a miraculous change in people’s attitude towards life. After that, there will be no need to preach distancing, hand washing and cough etiquette etc as it will be imbibed automatically in their daily routine. After all, everyone wants to live a healthy life.

Mental health

Another important factor is the mental health of the employee. Here again, the role of the doctor comes into play. To alleviate fear psychosis and dispel false propaganda, employees need to be educated. After all, only a miniscule percentage of patients are likely to be severely infected and the majority recover. If they are well-informed, they are unlikely to panic or get stressed.

Last but not the least, the focus should be on building resistance to the disease. In one of the factories where I have been medical consultant, in the evening hot beverages such as coffee and tea have been replaced by healthy natural extracts of carrot, beetroot, cucumber, pudhina, guava, papaya, coriander, curry leaves, ginger with lemon and neem with honey, and buttermilk, all in rotation, to boost immunity of the workers. Though initially, they were hesitant, they have understood the resultant health benefits of these measures. It not only protects employees from the ill-effects of caffeinated drinks but is also cost-effective and has nutritional value. After all, who does not want strong immunity to fight COVID-19? This practice can well be emulated by others. This is another example to show that, when a concept is understood in the right perspective, the norms are followed to the T.

As medical professionals we are guardians of the well-being of citizens. In the current scenario, employees are under mental stress, which can sometimes reveal itself as physical ailment — so-called ‘psychosomatic disorder’ for which counselling rather than medication will do.

Good practices

All protocols which have been practised by our elders have long been forgotten. In olden days, during viral fever, isolation of the patient and cleansing the area with natural detergents were followed.

“Cleanliness is Godliness.” goes the saying. We had lost some good practices somewhere along the way in the name of advancement, and now the coronavirus has brought back our old customs to the fore. Be alert. Be not alarmed.