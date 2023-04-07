Reassessment may boost property tax collection of Chennai Corporation

April 07, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is expecting to see annual increase of ₹250 crore to ₹300 crore in its property tax collection as a result of the reassessment of 3,10,139 properties, said Deputy Commissioner-Revenue and Finance Vishu Mahajan. This increase has been accounted for in the Corporation’s expected property tax collection for the 2023-2024 financial year which is ₹1,680 crore.

These properties have been identified for reassessment based on changes in their area, measurements and usage (for example, from commercial to residential).

In a council meeting of January 30, the council approved a resolution for a work order to Darashaw and Company Pvt. Ltd. to provide property and utility mapping services for the Corporation. The company would provide a team to maintain the Corporation’s Geographical Information System division which includes a team of experts at the head office as well as one in every zone.

Darashaw has identified 3,10,139 potential properties that are under assessed through drone surveys that generate two dimensional images. Already, field-level revenue staff have visited, inspected and measured 30,899 properties to reassess their property tax and more than 2.79 properties remain to be assessed. According to Mr. Mahajan, this work would be completed in the next 13 months.

Three contractors, namely, Prime Meridian Surveys Pvt. Ltd., Arul Nambi Engineering Consultancy and Government Associates have been deemed eligible to complete the reassessment of remaining properties. The properties have been split among the three contractors and the Corporation’s tax assessors for all the 15 zones.

The civic body has mapped around 13 lakh properties using GIS technology and over 42 categories of public utilities.