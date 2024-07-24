ADVERTISEMENT

Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra calls on Greater Chennai police Commissioner A. Arun

Published - July 24, 2024 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, called on Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun on Monday, and discussed at length subjects pertaining to various facets of security.

They also discussed measures to prevent smuggling of narcotics and other contrabands through sea routes, co-ordination in rescue operation throughout the coastal seashore stretch that falls under the city limits and fishermen’s safety. They also discussed close coordination in sharing of intelligence, control room coordination, and rescue and relief operations during natural calamities and distress.

