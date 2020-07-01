Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha takes charge as New Flag Officer Commanding

Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, VSM, has taken over as the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area from Rear Admiral K. Jotish Kumar, VSM, after his superannuation on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Chadha earlier served as Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Navy in July 1987. He has specialised in Anti-Submarine Warfare and is also an alumnus of the Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College, Naval War College, Mumbai and National Defence College, Delhi, a press release said.