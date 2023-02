February 14, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Tuesday searched the premises of four real estate developers in and around Chennai. Sources in the I-T Department said over 40 locations, including offices belonging to the promoters of these firms, were searched. “We received information about tax evasion so we wanted to check their books,” the source added, noting that all the developers currently have several ongoing projects in Chennai and other locations.