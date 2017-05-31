Realtor killed in public view near Ice House police station

A real estate broker was stabbed to death in full public view by a group of four people, including a woman, at Ice House on Tuesday. The incident occurred close to the Ice House police station located on Dr. Besant Road. The police have arrested a suspect.

The victim has been identified as Aneesh Mohammed, 42, a real estate broker on Jahir Hussein Street, Triplicane. Within hours of the murder, some television channels aired the footage of the murder caught on a CCTV camera located nearby. The Ice House police managed to get access to the footage and shared it with the media.

Murder plot

Police sources said Aneesh Mohammed had a dispute with Nisha, the sister of a known offender in Triplicane over a transaction. They had a quarrel a few days ago. Angered by repeated demands of money by Aneesh, Nisha plotted to kill him, sources said.

On Tuesday, Nisha and three accomplices waited on Besant Road on a route she knew Aneesh would take on his way back home. Around 2.30 p.m., Aneesh was returning from a hospital when Nisha and her accomplices attacked him. A gang member stabbed Aneesh. Those in the vicinity fled in panic.

Aneesh collapsed and the gang made a quick getaway. Police arrived at the spot and sent him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’. Later in the night, the police nabbed Siddiq of Pulianthope.