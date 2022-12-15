  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Realtor charred to death after an AC blast triggers fire in Choolaimedu

The police suspect that a blast in the air-conditioner could have triggered the fire in the apartment

December 15, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man was charred to death in a fire suspected to have been triggered by a blast in an air-conditioner in the early hours of Thursday at Choolaimedu in the city. 

The victim has been identified as R.K. Suresh Kumar, a resident of an apartment on Ilangovadigal Street. He was into construction and real estate business. He, his wife, son and daughter-in-law were living on the second floor of the apartment and had rented out the ground floor and first floor. 

The police said his family members had been to a hospital since his daughter-in-law was delivered of a baby recently. While he was sleeping alone at the house, neighbours noticed thick smoke from the second floor at 6.30 a.m. on Thursday, and alerted the police.

The police and the Fire and Rescue Services put out fire and retrieved his body which was charred. The Choolaimedu police registered a case. The police suspect that the compressor in the air-conditioner unit must have burst leading to a fire. The room filled with clothes and furniture was gutted.

