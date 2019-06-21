Reality shows and family dramas more popular than movies on TV: Star Vijay business head

After enjoying a good run over two seasons, it is no surprise that Bigg Boss, hosted by Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Haasan, is being brought back for the third time by Star Vijay on June 23.

The show, which features contestants living inside a house together with hundreds of cameras beaming the footage to millions of households, has become Star Vijay’s flagship programme.

While Kamal Haasan has been seen using the show subtly as a platform for political messaging, business head of Star Vijay Krishnan Kutty says the channel has never felt the need to have a conversation with the actor on his methods.

“He is a thorough professional and never once did we feel the need to have a conversation with him about what went on the show. There is obviously a risk that whatever he says may be interpreted differently, but we never had any reason to speak with him. He says things to make the show better,” he said.

Mr. Kutty said Bigg Boss has become the gold standard for what the channel is attempting to do in terms of content.

“The show has fundamentally made a massive difference to our business. In both seasons of Bigg Boss, we have seen a significant growth during that quarter and we have managed to sustain the growth. There is a big consumer and advertising appetite for the show. It ticks all boxes. The idea is to find franchises which are meaningful year after year.”

Are general entertainment channels moving more towards reality television shows and family dramas and away from the movies?

“There is an appetite for movies but family dramas and reality television are far more critical for Star Vijay. We still continue to invest in movies but…if we are investing 100 rupees in the business, 70-80 rupees will be invested in drama and reality television while 20-30 rupees will be invested in cinema content,” said Mr. Kutty. He further added that reality television shows – such as KBC – have been a part of Indian television space for close to 15 years. “All reality shows come down to whether they are successful or not and whether the audience connects with the contestants. Bigg Boss is a 25-year-old format in the West and many versions exists. Reality television is a space which can be explored further – see how show formats that are popular in other markets can be adapted in India,” he said.