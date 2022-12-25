Realising her Ph.D dream post marriage

December 25, 2022 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Getting married should not stop a woman from pursuing education is what P. Neela strongly believes in.

With the support of her husband, a bus driver, Ms. Neela has completed Ph.D in nursing and received her degree on Saturday from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “He [her husband] is a bus driver with a company for nearly 30 years. I had completed B.Sc. Nursing when we got married. He supported me in pursuing higher studies,” said Ms. Neela, a native of Dharmapuri district.

After receiving her degree, she quickly told Ms. Sitharaman about her journey to the stage of the 35th convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, and said it was possible because of her husband Sheik Kadhar. The Minister lauded Ms. Neela’s family for their support.

“Women should not think that everything is over once we get married. Learning is a lifelong process and we can pursue education,” Ms. Neela said.