Real estate giant Appaswamy dead

S. Appaswamy, 87, founder and chairman of Appaswamy Real Estate Limited, died on Sunday due to age-related ailments.
He is survived by his wife, son Ravi Appasamy and four daughters.
Appaswamy founded the company in 1959 and is widely credited to have introduced the “apartment culture” in the city in the early 1960s, mainly targeting the upper middle class.
Appaswamy Real Estate also pioneered the concept of creating townships in suburban locations.
Apartment culture
In the early 1990s, the group forayed into the hospitality sector with The Residency Group of Hotels located in Chennai, Coimbatore and Karur.
In 2016, the hospitality division made its international debut in Maldives, with the opening of a luxury resort under the St. Regis brand.
“Appaswamy played a key role in promoting the apartment culture in Chennai and also created a trustworthy brand. Appaswamy Real Estate was known for on time delivery of homes and its credibility,” Sanjay Chugh, city head of Anarock Property Consultants Private Limited, said.
