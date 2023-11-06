Real estate businessman held for cheating

November 06, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch of Tambaram city police arrested a 55-year-old real estate businessman for allegedly cheating 92 people after receiving money from them to buy lands for them in Kudalur village near Maraimalai Nagar.

The suspect has been identified as T.Manalan, of Kattankulathur. He was arrested based on a complaint from M.Manikandan, 32, of Maraimalai Nagar and his 91 colleagues — all from Apollo Tyres firm in Oragadam. They had planned to buy lands together for residential purposes. They had paid ₹2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh each to Manalan, who ran Renis Estate towards buying lands in Kudalur. After receiving ₹2.10 crore in total from them, he failed to get lands registered in their names. Hence they lodged the complaint against Manalan.

