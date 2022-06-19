Real estate businessman found dead in Vellore

June 19, 2022 21:29 IST

A 51-year-old real estate businessman was found dead in an open plot in Katpadi near Vellore on Saturday.

Police said K. Saravanan, a resident of Puducherry, was in Vellore to negotiate land deals in Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi. Leaving his driver, Mr. Rajasekar, behind, Saravanan went to Dolphin apartment complex in the neighbourhood along with a few land brokers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a long wait, the driver called Saravanan’s mobile number, but his phone had been switched off. Along with another person, Venketasan, alias Balaji, Rajasekar went to the apartment and searched for Saravanan. He found him in an unconscious state. Immediately, he alerted K. Anbarasan, 45, Saravanan’s younger brother, and shifted him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore, where he was declared dead. A case has been registered.

Further investigation is on.