ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate businessman arrested for cheating buyer of over ₹1 crore

Published - November 18, 2024 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had promised to sell the victim apartments in Udhagamandalam

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a real estate businessman for allegedly cheating a buyer to the tune of over ₹1 crore.

The police said J. Ignatius Thomas Suresh, 59, of Rajaannamalai Road lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner, stating that he had seen a newspaper advertisement of Nathan Foundation that said it was building and selling apartments in Udhagamandalam. The advertisement also assured buyers that the firm would compensate them if the apartments were not completed within eight months. Mr. Suresh said he paid ₹1.45 crore and purchased six apartments in the name of his wife, brother-in-law, and two friends. He alleged that the firm did not adhere to the conditions in the contract and cheated him.

Filing a case based on the complaint, the EDF began investigating. The police subsequently arrested the managing director of Nathan Foundation, K.V. Sankaralingam, 60, of Bazullah Road in T. Nagar. He was remanded him in judicial custody. The police said those who were cheated by the firm were advised to file a complaint with the CCB.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US