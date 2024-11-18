Real estate businessman arrested for cheating buyer of over ₹1 crore

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a real estate businessman for allegedly cheating a buyer to the tune of over ₹1 crore.

The police said J. Ignatius Thomas Suresh, 59, of Rajaannamalai Road lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner, stating that he had seen a newspaper advertisement of Nathan Foundation that said it was building and selling apartments in Udhagamandalam. The advertisement also assured buyers that the firm would compensate them if the apartments were not completed within eight months. Mr. Suresh said he paid ₹1.45 crore and purchased six apartments in the name of his wife, brother-in-law, and two friends. He alleged that the firm did not adhere to the conditions in the contract and cheated him.

Filing a case based on the complaint, the EDF began investigating. The police subsequently arrested the managing director of Nathan Foundation, K.V. Sankaralingam, 60, of Bazullah Road in T. Nagar. He was remanded him in judicial custody. The police said those who were cheated by the firm were advised to file a complaint with the CCB.