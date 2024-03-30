ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate broker murdered by a gang in broad daylight in Velachery  

March 30, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A real estate broker was stabbed to death by a six-member gang on Gandhi Road in Velachery, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Palanisamy, 57, of T. Nagar, was walking on the busy road along with his friend when the gang chased him down, and stabbed him to death using long knives.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. The gang fled the spot on motorcycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrived at the spot, and sent the body for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Taramani police have registered a case and are probing the motive behind the crime.

They are scrutinising call records and CCTV footages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US