Real estate broker from Sholinganallur held in 2018 cheating case

August 22, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mylapore police on Monday arrested a 46-year-old real estate broker who allegedly cheated a man to the tune of ₹35.5 lakh after receiving it under the pretense of buying land. The police said R. Ravi, 50, of South Mada Road, Mylapore, had paid ₹35.5 lakh in instalments between 2017 and 2018 to real estate broker K. Krishnakumar, of Sholinganallur, in order to buy a piece of land. But Krishnakumar failed to make the purchase and continued to evade Mr. Ravi, who lodged a complaint with the police in 2018. On Monday, the police arrested Krishnakumar, who has been on the run since 2018. He was remanded in judicial custody.

