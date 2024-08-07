GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Real-estate broker detained under Goondas

Published - August 07, 2024 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar has issued orders detaining, under the Goondas Act, a real-estate broker who was arrested in connection with the grabbing of a couple of properties using forged documents and impersonation.

The real-estate broker has been identified as D. Vijayakumar, 47, of Ambattur, who was arrested by the Land Fraud Investigation Wing of the Avadi City Police following a complaint from a resident of Chengalpattu, Ibrahim, 76.

Ibrahim alleged that Vijayakumar, along with others, forged a death certificate and a legal heir certificate, using which they made a power of attorney and settlement deeds. They sold the property that belonged to Ibrahim in Korattur to a woman for ₹90 lakh.

Vijayakumar was arrested last May. Vijayakumar had criminal cases for similar offences in Ambattur and other areas.

