Real estate broker arrested in Chennai for cheating tenants and house owners

February 23, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Selaiyur police have arrested a real estate broker for allegedly swindling several lakhs of rupees by cheating house owners and tenants in and around Tambaram, Guduvanchery, Pallavaram and Chitlapakkam.

The police said the accused Thangaraj offered loans to house owners and also offered to find tenants for their houses. He collected details of their houses and posted them on real estate websites. He leased out the houses to people who were searching for rented properties without informing the property owners.

Instead of paying lease amount to the house owners, he used to pay them rent. After a few months, he stopped paying rent to the owners. After the lease period ended, he did not return the amount to the lessees.

Based on complaints from many house owners and tenants, the Selaiyur police arrested Thangaraj. During an inquiry, it was found that he had swindled several lakhs of rupees.