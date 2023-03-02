HamberMenu
Real estate agent arrested for defamatory post on social media

March 02, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Washermenpet police have arrested a real estate broker for allegedly posting a defamatory post on a builder in social media.

The accused has been identified as Salim, 57, of Old Washermenpet. The complainant, S. Venkatesan, 54, is a builder and he was shown a house by Salim a few months ago. When he did not buy the property, Salim pestered him for money. Salim put up post on Facebook and circulated WhatsApp messages on Mr. Venkatesan. Following a complaint from Mr. Venkatesan, the police arrested Salim under the Information Technology Act.

