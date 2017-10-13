Ready reckoner revised

After eight years, the Madipakkam North East Residents Welfare Association (MANERWA) has come up with a revised verseion of a booklet containing contact details of emergency and essential service providers. The Association has named this edition of the booklet ‘Index 2018.’

It contains contact numbers of police stations, police personnel, officials of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Greater Chennai Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, India Post, Kancheepuram District Collectorate, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and elected representatives.

Contact details of hospitals, doctors, ambulance services, blood banks, pharmaceutical shops and gas agencies have also been included.

The booklet is meant to benefit residents of localities that come under Ward 188 of Zone 14 of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Besides these elements, the booklet contains a page describing the activities undertaken by the Association since its inception in 1990.

There are short messages on each page seeking the support and cooperation of the residents in the maintenance of the neighbourhood.

The messages include the topics of responsible disposal of solid waste, abstaining from unauthorised discharge of sewage, assistance for installation of CCTV cameras, avoiding theuse of polyethene carry bags, planting of tree saplings and installation of rainwater harvesting structures.

M. Anbalagan, president; V. Seetharaman, advisor; A. Thinakaran, general secretary; C.P.R. Ramanujan, joint secretary and Preethi Murali, executive committee member, were present at the launch of the booklet.

For more details, contact C.P.R. Ramanujan at 88701 35459 or M. Anbalagan at 9500132395.