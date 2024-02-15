GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reading Zones launched in two parks in north Chennai, eight more to come up soon

February 15, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Reading Zone launched at the Raghavendra Park, A.P. Road in Choolai on Wednesday

Residents of north Chennai will now have a small library-like set up closer home in the midst of a green space.

To promote reading habits among the public and to provide access to books for children, the northern region of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), has set up “Reading Zones” in two parks in Royapuram zone and plans to launch in eight more parks in north Chennai this week.

The reading zones are being launched in a total of 10 GCC parks in north Chennai on a pilot basis. It will come up in MRF Garden and Poonthottam CPS parks in Zone 1 (Tiruvottiyur), V.S. Mani Second Main Road and MMDA Park in Zone 2 (Manali), Padmagiri Park Phase 1 and KKR Garden Park in Zone 3 (Madhavaram), GNT Road Ansa Garden and Jeeva Park in Zone 4 (Tondiarpet). On Wednesday, the reading zones were launched in Raghavendra Park and May Day Park in Zone 5 (Royapuram) on Wednesday.

“We have launched the initiative of ‘Reading Zone’ in GCC parks of North Chennai on a pilot basis. The purpose is to provide access to books in areas that predominantly have slum pockets and to inculcate reading habits among the public,” GCC’s Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Katta Ravi Teja said.

According to officials, the reading zone will have a variety of books ranging from short stories, biographies and novels. Public will have free access to these books. The initiative, officials said, was also based on an element of trust in the society that the books will be well-maintained. The users should enter the details of the book that they read in a register and then place it back in the box after reading. People can also leave their feedback in the register. People can access the reading zone from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People are encouraged to donate books either directly in the box or to send the books to the office of the Regional Deputy Commissioner (North). Based on the feedback from the users, they will improve the facility and expand it to other parks of the city. The plan in the future is to create a community of readers who can have book discussions in the parks and spread the joy of reading, officials said.

Chairman of Zone 5, councillor of Division 58, executive engineer of the zone were present during the inauguration in Raghavendra Park, A.P. Road, Choolai. Books can be donated to the Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), Greater Chennai Corporation, No. 61, Basin Bridge Road, Old Washermenpet, Chennai – 600021 [office phone number 044-2520 0025].

