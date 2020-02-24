Readers Mail

24 February 2020 01:12 IST

Traffic signal not pedestrian-friendly

I visited the Madhya Kailash junction on February 14 at 8.45 a.m. and tried crossing the road. The pedestrian signal had turned red, so I stood by the roadside. I waited for 10 minutes but the signal for pedestrians continued to be red. There were four police officers (three of them sergeants). I asked one of them about the non-functional pedestrian signal. He replied: “Go sir. The signal will change.”

After another five minutes, I approached another police officer and narrated what had happened earlier. This officer responded: “Go sir. The signal will change in two minutes.”

Advertising

Advertising

In a minute, the pedestrian signal turned green and I started walking on the zebra crossing. A speeding car was about to hit me and the driver informed me that he too had the green signal to drive. I realised that I was foxed, duped by a cruel joke that would have cost my life. This is the plight of the pedestrians.

D. Venkatasubramaniam,

Chennai.

Contaminated water being supplied

For the last one month, the water supplied by Chennai Metrowater has been highly polluted, with a foul smell emanating from it. I complained about this to the Metrowater on January 17 — complaint registration number 200117060010. There was lukewarm response and the complaint was closed on February 8, unilaterally, without solving the core issue which I explained through repeated reminders. The area comes under depot no.65 in Kolathur.

R.D. Jayakumar,

Villivakkam.

Noise pollution in Anna Nagar

I am a senior citizen living on the 13th Main Road in Anna Nagar, since 2004. Of late, we find it very difficult to lead a comfortable life. This is mainly due to worsening road conditions that lead to more dust and high decibel sounds because of the MTC buses that ply on the stretch, not designated for bus transit. The road is also being dug up frequently, causing severe hardship. The officials concerned must look into

the issue.

R. Balachandran,

Anna Nagar.