Readers’ Mail

Bridge in urgent need of repairs

Loco Bridge is one of the ancient bridges in north Chennai. It is used by majority of the people in Perambur and beyond. It is an important connect to the city. At present, there are two bridges — one connects G.K.M. colony and Periyar nagar; and the other connects Anna Nagar and Ayanavaram, but needs maintenance. During peak hours and rainy season, it is in a pathetic state. Even autos are parked in the middle of the bridge, and serve as an auto stand. Authorities are not taking any steps. The bridge needs vital repairs, urgently, so that residents don’t face any problems in the long run.

Anosh

Perambur

Damaged road poses a threat

The road adjoining Krishna Nagar police booth S-11 and Krishna Nagar 1st Street, down to Shakthi Nagar water tank, is badly damaged.

Motorists find it difficult to ride on the pothole-ridden road, to get to the adjacent main road to reach Tambaram or Mannivakkam.

The problem is compounded during monsoon, as the road gets inundated, and motorists keep falling, as they are unable to see the potholes. Authorities should relay the road, duly repairing the potholes, for the safety of the motorists.

K. Deena Dayalan

West Tambaram

Street neglected by authorities

Sterling Avenue Street in Kolapakkam, next to Manapakkam, remains neglected by the Municipality. The adjacent streets are well maintained, but this one is full of potholes, overflowing drainage and an unused plot harbouring mosquitoes, and snakes. A representation to the Kancheepuram Collector has not helped.

Thirumalai A.

Kolapakkam

G.N. Chetty road in need of attention

I have been trying to bring to the attention of the Chennai Corporation, that while good work has been done at Pondy Bazaar, Thyagaraja Road, the parallel road — G.N. Chetty Road (which used to be a beautiful tree-lined avenue off the Anna Flyover) — has now become G.N. Cheri Road.

A number of small unauthorised eateries have sprung up on either sides of the road (near the entrance of the Habibullah Road), recently, on the newly-constructed pedestrian footpath, completely blocking the same. Further, there is stagnant water and garbage. The Corporation must look into this and rectify the situation.

Selvi Rao

T.Nagar