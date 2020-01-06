Reader’s mail

Eateries only add to road damage

The Chennai Corporation has either failed to or has ignored to take into account the fast food eateries, as one of the contributors to the damage caused to roads.

It is a common sight on busy streets during late hours: the fast food eateries washing their premises and letting the wastewater onto the road which stagnates on the uneven surface, further damaging the road, and causing health and hygiene issues. The recent boom in small eateries has been causing a lot of nuisance to the public in many ways including indiscriminate parking, dumping of waste into the Cooum river canals and encroaching upon the platforms.

S. Tennyson Pushparaj,

Gill Nagar, Choolaimedu.

Hindering free flow of traffic

A large number of share autorickshaws are found parked in front of Anna University on Sardar Patel Road in the evenings. The share autos occupying a major portion of the service road hinders free movement of other vehicles during that time.Though a few traffic constables are posted near the main gate of the Anna University, they turn a blind eye to this problem.

These autorickshaws may be instructed to park a few metres away, thus leaving free the space in front of the main gate of Anna University.

J. Manohar Singh,

Adambakkam.

Demand for relaying of Arya Gowda Road

Instead of relaying Arya Gowda Road completely, the Corporation had carried out only patch work and the road’s condition is back to being bad. The officials need to ensure that the road is properly relaid and they could do well by inspecting the work when it is being undertaken. With official supervision, the roads would be laid with quality material and hence would withstand traffic and rains for a longer period.

S. Anirudh,

West Mambalam.