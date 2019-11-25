READER’S MAIL

Metro commuters inconvenienced

While travelling from Washermanpet Metro station to Vadapalani, and vice-versa, changing trains at the Central Metro station is irksome — it is a waste of time, walking a long distance and climbing up and down stairs for another train. Think about what it would be when the entire line till Ennore opens. This stretch is going to see the maximum footfall, as this is the only available route for office-goers, students and the general public, through Purasawalkam, Kilpauk, Anna Nagar, Shenoy Nagar, CMBT and Vadapalani.

Kindly ensure that the people from north Chennai are not unnecessarily put to trouble at the Central Metro station when the full stretch opens, or even now. I also request the authorities concerned to provide bright road lights and zebra crossing outside Vallalar Nagar / Washermanpet Metro station, as the area is dark with chaotic traffic, posing much difficulty to the commuters.

P. Juliasthilakar

Old Washermanpet

The menace of illegal parking

Illegal and unauthorised parking of four-wheelers and two-wheelers is a common sight in the city. On account of this menace, a lot of accidents take place.

To curb this, while sanctioning the planning permission, the Chennai Corporation, as well as the CMDA, must insist that at all new constructions in the city, be it residential or commercial, the ground floor (stilt) be exclusively earmarked for car parking. Only then shall illegal and unauthorised parking be eradicated to some extent.

E.P. Parthasarathy

Saidapet

Remove encroachments to ease traffic

The C.T.H Road, starting from Padi-Korattur junction to Thirunindravur, through Mannurpet, Ambattur Telephone Exchange, Dunlop and O.T, is a terribly congested high road, due to encroachments. The high number of vehicles on the road face difficulties due to this handicap. On most weekdays and festival/ important days, this stretch of the NH is bursting at seams. The traffic police, posted at the Korattur junction, control the traffic only to an extent. The mini roadside market opposite Britannia makes things worse.

Several times, the State government and the highway authorities have proposed widening of this stretch, but nothing worthwhile has happened. The need of the hour is the widening of the highway, by removing encroachments.

It is time that the bridge connecting TI cycles with Ambattur O.T. be widened or a major flyover from the Ambattur Industrial Estate to Rakhi multiplex be built. As an interim arrangement, traffic flow from the Padi flyover to the Ambattur Industrial Estate bus stand could be made one-way, via Korattur, Central avenue, Aavin Dairy Road, by paving a better link road to the Ambattur Industrial Estate.

C. Balasubramanian

Villivakkam