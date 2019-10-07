Readers’ mail

Provide bus shelter

Passengers wait for buses near the petrol bunk at the Sholinganallur and Medavakkam Main Road junction. The Medavakkam Main Road is in the east to west direction, and passengers wait for buses under the hot sun. I request the authorities concerned to provide a bus shelter with adequate space to protect passengers from the sun and during the rain.

P. Viswanathan

Chitlapakam

Water supply issue

I represent the residents of our 16-apartment building in Alwarpet. We have not had piped water since the 2015 December floods, but were getting supplies from Metrowater until the present drought. Till recently, we were able to book tankers, and with careful management, made 9,000 litres last for around 2 weeks. But of late, Metrowater has introduced a booking system for immediate delivery within 2 days. It is a game of “fast fingers first”, as booking fills up within a few minutes of opening. This takes us back to square one, and with the dice loaded heavily against us, we are likely to stay there.

Hema Parthasarathy

Alwarpet

Uneven road laying

Time and again, it has been brought to the attention of officials of the Corporation that uneven and poor roads are being laid and relaid after telecom/cable-laying work. This is not just the case of interior roads, but even arterial roads, just off the Cathedral Road.

On September 4, my daughter fell from her bike while heading to work, sustaining injuries. But for the quick help from a traffic policeman, it would have ended in a serious mishap. But she raised an apt query before the crowd that had gathered momentarily, asking whether it was not inconsistent with police officers collecting spot fine for not wearing helmets on the one hand and regulating the traffic on ununmototorable roads on the other, to which the officer could not give an answer. He just pacified her by fetching her a cup of water.

N. Vijayaraghavan

West Mambalam

Resume two-way traffic

Two-way traffic near Ashok Pillar/10th and 11th Avenue area was stopped when the Metro Rail project was taken up. As the work/project has been completed, the authorities can now resume two-way traffic, as is being done on Anna Salai, to ease congestion.

This will also reduce considerable expenses to the MTC, as at present, city buses are taking a circuitous route.

S. Mahesh

Jafferkhanpet