Readers’ Mail

Wastage of rainwater

As founder secretary of the Nowroji Road Association, we had ensured that the Chetput Lake, that was in a dismal state in the 80s, derived a new lease of life. It was at our request that the then Corporation Commissioner Vijayakumar IAS recommended restoration of the lake. The then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa sanctioned ₹42 crore. The Chetpet Eco Park emerged as a mega tourist attraction. During Cyclone Vardah, the lake, adjacent to the police quarters, got inundated (in fact, it stands on the original lake area, as does the KMC Hospital). In haste, the authorities devised a pipeline link to Cooum, via Pachaiyappa’s Hostel to Choolaimedu. Millions of litres of rainwater is let into the Cooum ever since. We took up the matter with the Fisheries Minister and later the Green Tribunal. Nothing happened. Newcomers in all Departments, who are unaware of the background, are now asking us to sponsor rainwater harvesting wells. Instead of recharging the lake with rainwater from our area, at zero cost, to reach the target, the Corporation wants us to sponsor recharge wells!

R. Madhavan,

Nowroji Road Association.

Roll back tax hike

This refers to the revision in the property tax effected by the Greater Chennai Corporation for the period 2018-19. While revising the tax for the period 2018-19, the GCC has quietly hiked the tax for the period 2017-18 as well, on a selective basis. As a result, it is a double whammy for those who have to bear the hefty increase for the above two periods. When the issue of revision for the period 2017-18 was taken up, the officials stated that the revision was the result of the rectification of past errors and was based on the re-structured street rate. If that were so, a question arises as to why the GCC has thought it fit to penalize only a few property owners? Whilst on this, the GCC has categorically stated that there are also some cases where when the tax was fixed earlier, there has been suppression in area and error in calculation. These properties were identified and property tax has been rectified now. Even though the GCC is fully empowered to collect arrears for any under-assessments identified, during this general revision, no such arrears have been levied. In view of the above, it is meaningless on the part of the GCC to have hiked the tax for the period 2017-18.

When the revision for the period 2017-18 was raked up with the Deputy Commissioner [R&F], the official stated that this was on account of the change in the occupancy, that is from owner to tenant. Even here there are errors, as many premises occupied by the owners have been categorized as tenanted. Further, one learns that the GCC levies the same quantum irrespective of whether the premises is occupied by the owner or a tenant. Considering the stand taken by the GCC not to collect the past arrears arising out of suppression in area and error in calculation, and the fact that it no more differentiates the premises occupied by the owner or the tenant while levying the tax, it would do well to roll back the tax hiked for the period 2017-18, on a selective basis, forthwith.

V.S. Jayaraman,

T. Nagar.