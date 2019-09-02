Readers’ mail

‘Hand over road’

The Chromepet Station Border Road is an important approach road to the Chromepet railway station. It is used by people from the eastern side of Chromepet. There is also an auto stand on the road. Thousands of commuters regularly use this narrow stretch. Though the road belongs to the Railways, they do not maintain it. The road is in a deplorable condition, full of potholes. The commuters find it difficult to use the stretch. During rainy days, water stagnates and causes a lot of hardship. Commuters have been requesting the Railways to relay the road, but they have not responded. While the Pallavaram Municipality is ready to take up maintenance of road, the Railways is not ready to hand over the road. I request the Railways to hand over the road to the Pallavaram Municipality for maintenance.

V. Santhanam, Chromepet

Conduct open houses

The Chennai Metrowater Supply & Sewage Board conducts open houses on the second Saturday of every month. These meets provide an opportunity to consumers to interact with the officials and tell them about problems regarding water supply, sewer blocks, water charges and water/sewerage tax. Since the higher-ups of the Board will also take part in the meetings, a large number of people attend them, present their problems and get them resolved.

Likewise, the Corporation must organise open houses at its ward/zonal offices once every month. Besides, the zonal heads, the officials from various departments must attend the meetings. Such meetings will help the public express their grievances on a variety of issues..

T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association

New bus fares

It is heartening to know that the minimum fare for electric bus will be ₹11, with a maximum of ₹25 for a journey from Chennai Central to Thiruvamiyur.

We feel the minimum fare should be ₹10 for a distance of 3 km and ₹5 for the next 2 km, and so on, with a maximum of ₹25 or even ₹30, which was prevalent earlier. It should be so even after the trial run from every station to different destinations. At any cost, the fraction amount should be avoided to eliminate fights with conductors. Likewise, the fraction of 50 paise for half-liter Aavin milk packet should be rounded off.

N. Mahadevan, Mylapore