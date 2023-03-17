HamberMenu
RCH sanitation workers observe fast

The protesters demanded increase in pay, job security and regularisation of services; they demanded that steps to terminate them from service should be withdrawn

March 17, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitation workers engaged on contract basis at Primary Health Centres (PHC) under Reproductive and Child Health scheme observed a fast on Friday to put forward their demands, including regularisation of services.

Members of the Tamil Nadu PHC Reproductive and Child Health Contract Sanitary Workers’ Welfare Association and Doctors Association for Social Equality took part in the protest.

In a press release, the associations said 3,140 persons were working at PHCs under the scheme since 2005. Their monthly consolidated pay was increased from ₹500 to ₹1,000, while those who were working for more than seven years were now being paid ₹1,500.

A Government Order issued in 2010 to grant special time-scale pay to sanitary workers who were working for more than three years was not implemented. The associations demanded an increase in pay, job security and regularisation for the workers. Noting that there were oral instructions asking the sanitation workers to stop coming to work at some PHCs, they demanded that steps to terminate them from service should be withdrawn.

They sought that their daily working hours should be brought down to eight hours from 12 hours and they should be granted weekly off and given government holidays. They should be provided with uniform and identity cards and be allowed to sign in the attendance register.

