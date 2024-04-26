RBI Subway to be partially closed for three months 

April 26, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced that the road along the RBI Subway will be partially closed for three months, starting tomorrow night.

This comes in the wake of the Southern Railways proposing to lay a fourth railway track on the subway bridge and carry out construction work for a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box.

As per the plan, all vehicles coming from Royapuram Bridge and Rajaji Salai bound for Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed entry onto RBI Subway. Instead, they will be diverted towards the subway’s service road, North Fort Salai, R.A. Mandram, Muthuswamy Salai, Dr. Muthuswamy Bridge, Wallajah Point, Flag Staff Road, and War Memorial to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Kamarajar Salai and headed towards Parry’s Corner will ply as usual via the subway, said the traffic police.

