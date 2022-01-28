RBI regrets row over Tamil Thai Vazhthu

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 01:50 IST

A day after its staff in Regional Office in Chennai triggered a controversy by justifying not standing up when State song Tamil Thai Vazhthu was rendered, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday acknowledged that certain unnecessary statements were made during the incident, which it termed “uncalled-for and regrettable.”

“The song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ was sung on the occasion of the Republic Day as a mark of deference for Tamil culture and language. However, subsequently, in the commotion that ensued, certain unnecessary statements concerning the song had been made, which were uncalled for and regrettable,” a statement from the RBI said. Maintaining that it was aware that ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ was the State Song of Tamil Nadu, the RBI said: “We wish to reiterate that, as a regulatory body, we respect the customs and practices followed in each region of the country.”

Earlier, RBI’s Regional Director S.M.N. Swamy led RBI representatives and called on Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in this regard. Referring to the meeting, the statement said the RBI “assured our stance in this regard.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi had tweeted a recent Government Order mandating everyone to stand up when the State song is sung and further questioned how come those who could not read and understand a State government order served as officials. “Are they superior to the Tamil Nadu government?” she had questioned.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan tweeted whether the RBI Chennai was not in Tamil Nadu. The G.O dated December 17, 2021 was applicable to all offices in Tamil Nadu, he pointed out. Makkal Needhi Maiam strongly condemned the incident and termed it as a disrespect to Tamil Nadu and sought appropriate steps to ensure it did not happen again.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder T. Velmurugan, who condemned the incident staged a protest in front of the RBI campus in Chennai on Thursday.