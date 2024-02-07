ADVERTISEMENT

Rayar’s Mess bags Spirit of Mylapore Award

February 07, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

(from left to right): Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd., presenting the award to P Mohan and K Manoj, proprietors of Rayar’s Mess. A. N. Raju, Deputy Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd., and historian V. Sriram are also present.

Rayar’s Mess received the Spirit of Mylapore Award in recognition of its contribution to the culture and heritage of Mylapore.

According to a press release, Sundaram Finance instituted the annual award in in 2009 to recognise long-term residents or institutions of Mylapore who have contributed significantly to its culture and heritage.

Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Limited, presented the award to P. Mohan and K. Manoj, the proprietors of Rayar’s Mess, at the Sundaram Finance’s head office. Moahan Ananda Venkatesan, senior vice president and head (Tamil Nadu), Sundaram Finance Limited, read out the citation.

Established in 1935 by Srinivasa Rao at Karadipakkam in Villupuram, Rayar’s Mess shot into fame with its homely food. Although the restaurant changed address a few times over the past many decades, the quality has remained consistent. The residents of Mylapore have adored the quality and service of the restaurant.

Some of the earlier recipients of the award include the Sanskrit College and SSV Patasala, Vijaya Stores, Rasi Silks, Ramanathan Krishnan, P.S. Higher Secondary School, Dabba Chetty Shop, and professor R. Ramachandra.

Historian V. Sriram spoke about the legacy of Mylapore at the event.

