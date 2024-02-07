GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rayar’s Mess bags Spirit of Mylapore Award

February 07, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
(from left to right): Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd., presenting the award to P Mohan and K Manoj, proprietors of Rayar’s Mess. A. N. Raju, Deputy Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd., and historian V. Sriram are also present.

(from left to right): Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd., presenting the award to P Mohan and K Manoj, proprietors of Rayar’s Mess. A. N. Raju, Deputy Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd., and historian V. Sriram are also present.

Rayar’s Mess received the Spirit of Mylapore Award in recognition of its contribution to the culture and heritage of Mylapore.

According to a press release, Sundaram Finance instituted the annual award in in 2009 to recognise long-term residents or institutions of Mylapore who have contributed significantly to its culture and heritage.

Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Limited, presented the award to P. Mohan and K. Manoj, the proprietors of Rayar’s Mess, at the Sundaram Finance’s head office. Moahan Ananda Venkatesan, senior vice president and head (Tamil Nadu), Sundaram Finance Limited, read out the citation.

Established in 1935 by Srinivasa Rao at Karadipakkam in Villupuram, Rayar’s Mess shot into fame with its homely food. Although the restaurant changed address a few times over the past many decades, the quality has remained consistent. The residents of Mylapore have adored the quality and service of the restaurant.

Some of the earlier recipients of the award include the Sanskrit College and SSV Patasala, Vijaya Stores, Rasi Silks, Ramanathan Krishnan, P.S. Higher Secondary School, Dabba Chetty Shop, and professor R. Ramachandra.

Historian V. Sriram spoke about the legacy of Mylapore at the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.