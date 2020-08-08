Rayala Nagar police create awareness about new grievance redressal arrangement

The R11 Rayala Nagar Police in Ramapuram has roped in auto-rickshaw drivers to create awareness about the recently-introduced public grievance redressal arrangement which is facilitated through a WhatsApp video call.

As part of this effort, a banner providing key informations about this facility is fixed on the rear end of four auto-rickshaws.

The information includes the WhatsApp number (90030 84100) through which the Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar District, can be contacted. And the time to make the call: from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays was communicated through the banner.

The auto-rickshaws ply through neighbourhoods which come under the limits of R11 Rayala Nagar Police, including Rayala Nagar, Kurunji Nagar, Kothari Nagar and Michael Gardens.

“It is two days since we started this. In this regard, we appreciate the auto drivers because they are doing this as a service and did not charge a fee. The WhatsApp video call facility is a very good initiative and there is good response. However, there are many people who are unaware of this new arrangement. Hence, this exercise,” says Thomson Xavier, Inspector of Police (Law & Order), R11 Rayala Nagar Police Station.