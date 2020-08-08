Rayala Nagar police create awareness about new grievance redressal arrangement

The R11 Rayala Nagar Police in Ramapuram has roped in auto-rickshaw drivers to create awareness about the recently-introduced public grievance redressal arrangement which is facilitated through a WhatsApp video call.
As part of this effort, a banner providing key informations about this facility is fixed on the rear end of four auto-rickshaws.
The information includes the WhatsApp number (90030 84100) through which the Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar District, can be contacted. And the time to make the call: from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays was communicated through the banner.
The auto-rickshaws ply through neighbourhoods which come under the limits of R11 Rayala Nagar Police, including Rayala Nagar, Kurunji Nagar, Kothari Nagar and Michael Gardens.
“It is two days since we started this. In this regard, we appreciate the auto drivers because they are doing this as a service and did not charge a fee. The WhatsApp video call facility is a very good initiative and there is good response. However, there are many people who are unaware of this new arrangement. Hence, this exercise,” says Thomson Xavier, Inspector of Police (Law & Order), R11 Rayala Nagar Police Station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath