Rave party: Police register case of unnatural death

Excise Department official seal Monkey Bar and Madras Bar at the mall

The Thirumangalam police registered a case for unnatural death under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code in connection with the death of a youth in a mall in Anna Nagar.

On Saturday night, S. Praveen, 23, of Madipakkam, an employee of a software firm, came with his friends to a licenced bar on the fourth floor of the mall on Saturday evening. In the late hours, he collapsed on the dance floor while dancing with his friends. He was rushed by his friends to a nearby private hospital and later to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) where he was proclaimed dead.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigation revealed that there was a possibility of death due to heavy drinking. Post-mortem procedure was conducted and viscera was sent for further tests to ascertain whether he had consumed any party drug.

Meanwhile, the police said the Excise Department officials sealed the premises of Monkey Bar and Madras Bar in the mall for not having a valid licence. Prohibition and Enforcement Wing of Police (PeW) booked a case against the persons in charge of bars and others.

The police said a gala party called “Great Indian Gathering” in which liquor was being served and persons below the age of 21 were invited to the event. The participants were charged ₹2,000 per head for entry and the event was anchored by Mandra Gora, a Mexican DJ. The police recovered 844 bottles of liquor from the bars.