The neighbourhood ration shop gets a makeover

The poky little fair price shop is an integral part of any locality and its residents’s lives. With the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation modernising many of the ration shops or Amudham outlets in the city, there is something more to look forward to during those visits.

Of the 167 fair price shops that have got an all-new look under phase one of the project in Chennai, 117 come under the north region covering areas from Thiruvottiyor to Egmore. There are more than 450 TNCSC shops Chennai.

Towards making these outlets more people- and employee-friendly, the roofs of damaged buildings have been repaired, walls adorned with thoughtful paintings and new construction facilitated in some cases.

The walls at outlets in the Kolathur consistency have been beautified. At shop number 02CA024NC, one gets an impression of being flanked by a giraffe and a flower with the life-size paintings on the walls. Art and tradition come alive on the walls of another shop in the same locality.

S Janaki, district revenue officer, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, says the improvement works started in the middle of 2022 after J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary, Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, took charge.

While many outlets have been spruced up using the funds of the department, in some areas we have had volunteers, members of resident welfare associations and consumer forums supporting us, says Janaki.

As part of Singara Chennai 2.0 project, murals depicting nature and various sports were painted on the walls of a ration shop run by Greater Chennai Corporation at Demellows Road.

Janaki cites the example of a few shops in Royapuram where improvement works were challenging as the buildings were decades-old and both flooring and ceiling had to be refurbished. Today, the exterior of the building has paintings on environment and education with messages for people to mull over.

In Mogappair, the Amudham outlet functioning in a rented premises got a new new building under the MLA fund. During construction, care was taken to ensure the branches of a tree protruding awkwardly were allowed to grow without damaging the walls.

Near Koyambedu, a few members of a resident welfare association helped with painting the walls and the display board. “The display board carries a lot of importance as it has information like number of units that each card holder can avail, stock details and the person to contact for any grievances,” says Janaki.

A community hall

Near a slum in Chetpet, a GCC-run community hall has been partly turned into a TDS outlet. “The area had only one ration shop with more than 2000 card holders. This issue was pending with the department for more than seven years, so we have bifurcated it. Now, a portion of the floor of the community hall has been converted into a TDS outlet so that it benefits close to 950 people,” says Janaki. Similarly, in Avadi, an old building of the Avadi Corporation was completely renovated.

In Anna Nagar, a godown spread across a five-acre area with a 16,000 metric tonne capacity, was given a new look. Similarly, six months ago, a new godown was constructed in Madhavaram.

Apart from improving the aesthetics of these outlets, officials say they have also taken steps to remove gunny bags from the sales area. Under the guidance of S Prabhakar, managing director, TNCSC, we will also be adding new items on the shelves, says Janaki.

Many have appreciated the department for making its buildings more aesthetic but point out that a lot more can be done.

“Storing grains in packets will ensure less pilferage and faster service,” says Tharcius S Fernando, a resident of First Street, AVM Nagar in Virugambakkam. Residents of the area have made representations seeking that the ration shop at Saligramam be given a facelift.

