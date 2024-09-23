Rathnagiri Baalamurugan Adimai Swamigal statue unveiled

The Rathnagiri Baalamurugan Adimai Swamigal statue was unveiled at the Balamurugan Temple, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Thandalam. Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman led the ceremony, according to a press release.

To recognise his spiritual contributions to the community, N. M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor of SIMATS, honoured the Swamigal and gave him the title ‘Rathnagiri Siththar’, the release said.

Other spiritual leaders, including Sivagnana Baalaya Swamigal of the Mailam Bommapura Adheenam, Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar of the Kundrakudi Tiruvannamalai Adheenam and Santhalinga Marudhachala Adigalar of the Perur Adheenam were present at the ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.