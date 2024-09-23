GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rathnagiri Baalamurugan Adimai Swamigal statue unveiled

Published - September 23, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Rathnagiri Baalamurugan Adimai Swamigal statue was unveiled at the Balamurugan Temple, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Thandalam. Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman led the ceremony, according to a press release. 

To recognise his spiritual contributions to the community, N. M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor of SIMATS, honoured the Swamigal and gave him the title ‘Rathnagiri Siththar’, the release said. 

Other spiritual leaders, including Sivagnana Baalaya Swamigal of the Mailam Bommapura Adheenam, Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar of the Kundrakudi Tiruvannamalai Adheenam and Santhalinga Marudhachala Adigalar of the Perur Adheenam were present at the ceremony. 

